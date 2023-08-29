One version of the chef’s knife comes out at Thanksgiving dinner when the host carves the turkey for family and friends.

DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study found that common dinner times in the U.S. vary by state. Most households eat dinner between 5:07 p.m. and 8:19 p.m.

Peak dinner times for Americans range from 5:37 p.m. to 7:10 p.m., according to the report by FlowingData, which used info from the American Time Use Survey from 2018 to 2022.

It found that Coloradans start eating dinner around 5:32 p.m., which is later than most states. In Arizona, dinner starts as early as 4:43 p.m.

Dinner time in the Centennial State doesn’t last as long as in most states, wrapping up by around 7:39 p.m. for many Coloradans. But for people in Texas, dinner peaks at 7:02 p.m. and lasts til 8:49 p.m.

Californians had the most extended range of dinner times spanning through 3 hours and 24 minutes, starting at 5:09 p.m., peaking at 6:19 p.m. with the rest of the country, and finally ending with the last dinners around 8:33 p.m.

Dinner time in Colorado peaks at 6:25 p.m., slightly later than average with the national peak time being 6:19 p.m.

Nearby states seemed to eat earlier. In Wyoming and New Mexico, dinner time peaked at 6 p.m., and in Utah, it peaked at 6:07 p.m. But Kansas was different from other nearby states, with one of the latest dinner times of the states peaking at 6:35 p.m.

In Pennsylvania, dinner starts as early as 4:55 p.m. and peaks at 5:37 p.m. Meanwhile, people in the District of Columbia tend to eat the latest, with dinner time peaking at 7:10 p.m.

The report said that the dinner time ranges seemed to correlate with the variation of cities and population densities in the state.