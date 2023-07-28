DENVER (KDVR) — Beginning Friday, Colorado celebrates an all-week birthday party with over 250 events across the state.

Aug. 1 marks the 147-year anniversary of Colorado becoming an official state. Colorado Day is commemorated every year as a way to spend time with the community and recognize everything that makes Colorado great.

“We look pretty good for 147 years old, don’t we?” Gov. Jared Polis said.

There will be free events across the state, some of which are still being added. Some of these events include free admission to the Denver Broncos training camp practices, a free Lendon James concert in Grand Junction and free tours of the Governor’s Residence.

Other events are discounted tickets. Wings Over The Rockies is offering 50% off general admission tickets with the code COLO50. The Denver Zoo is offering 50% off tickets from July 31- Aug. 4. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering 50% off ticket sales during the week and discounted memberships.

But these are only a few events. For the full list, check out the interactive map on Celebrate Colorado.

“We have so much to celebrate and so much to be proud of, and this is as good as any week to do it,” Polis said.