DENVER (KDVR) — Get ready to change your clocks: Daylight saving time ends nationwide on Sunday, Nov. 5, and that, of course, includes the Centennial State.

While the twice-a-year change is not the most popular — with 62% of people wishing for the end of the tradition according to a YouGov poll — it is still the way of the world, at least in 48 states.

What to prepare for

Because the change happens at 2 a.m., most people will be fast asleep when the clocks on their phones and other devices automatically switch over.

This means the first thing most people will likely notice is the earlier sunrise.

With the fallback to standard time, the sunrise in Denver goes from just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday to 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

This is, of course, paired with the earlier sunset later in the day. Saturday will mark the last sunset of the year after 5 p.m. in the Front Range, with the sunset at 5:55 p.m.

Just one day later, due to the return to standard time, the sunset will be at 4:54 p.m.

Why are we still falling back?

Colorado is one of many states that have passed legislation to stay on daylight time permanently. It did so in 2022.

However, as you may have already guessed, this did not stop the clock change. This is because current federal law only allows states to opt out permanently, which Arizona and Hawaii have done.

Essentially, a new federal law to actually allow states to opt into daylight time permanently would need to be passed.

Several bills were introduced by federal lawmakers to keep the whole country on daylight saving time permanently.

However, all of these bills have failed. The closest the country came to permanent daylight saving time was in 2022 when the Senate voted unanimously for a bill that would do just that.

That bill then stalled in the House of Representatives.