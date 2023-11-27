DENVER (KDVR) — Now that Thanksgiving is over, it’s time to start thinking about the next holiday. Even though there might still be Thanksgiving leftovers in the fridge, a new study shows that Coloradans are already decorating for Christmas.

Today’s Homeowner surveyed 3,000 Americans about their holiday decorating preferences.

The days between Thanksgiving and Dec. 1 are the time to decorate, according to the survey. Results showed that 40% of decorators plan to put up lights during this week, and the majority of Americans agree it’s the most acceptable time to decorate.

While many Americans put up house lights in late November after Thanksgiving, Coloradans put them up even earlier, according to the study.

Whether it’s because of the darker days or the holiday spirit, in Colorado, holiday lights are up before Thanksgiving.

While Colorado is in the minority of states that hang lights up before Thanksgiving, the state isn’t the only one. Approximately 34% of Americans put up decorations before Thanksgiving.

If your decorations aren’t up already, you might be behind in terms of Colorado, but you still have time. The survey found 18% of Americans begin putting lights up after Dec. 1.