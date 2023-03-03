DENVER (KDVR) — March 3 seems like a normal day on the calendar, especially for people living outside of the Centennial State.

However, in Colorado, it means 303 Day, which was first celebrated in 2009.

When did 303 arrive in Colorado?

The 303 area code arrived in Colorado on Jan. 1, 1947.

New area code added

The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies announced that the 303 and 720 area codes were running out of availability in 2022.

Here is a look at the current area code map for Colorado from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator:

A new 983 area code was rolled out. The new area code is projected to last approximately 25 years.

Is Colorado known for a certain food?

Does Colorado actually have a type of food it is popular for? We put up a social media post asking that question and we received hundreds of responses.

Here is the variety of answers we got on the social media post.

Pueblo green chiles

Green chili

Palisade peaches

Rocky Mountain oysters

Olathe sweet corn

Denver omelet

Rocky Ford melons

Smothered burritos

Many people answered that “edibles” are a food Colorado is known for, although they are not necessarily a specific food.