DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is officially over, which means many Coloradans are already getting into the holiday spirit. For its 33rd year, Zoo Lights is illuminating the Denver Zoo from December to January.

The Denver Zoo Lights have been a staple during the holiday season. If you want to witness the magic and see some of your favorite animals, you better get your tickets fast.

According to the zoo, tickets for members go on sale Wednesday. General public tickets will go on sale a few weeks later on Nov. 15.

The zoo anticipates selling out most weekend nights, as well as every night in the last two weeks of December. There is a limit to the number of people who can attend each night, and once tickets are sold out online, they are gone for good.

What’s new at Denver Zoo Lights this year

Once you have grabbed your coveted tickets, get ready for some changes.

According to the zoo, there will be new animated light sculptures, a nightly carving exhibition and seasonal treats.

Zoo Lights will have over 2 million lights that include new displays.

If you are looking for a date night without the kids, the Denver Zoo is offering an adults-only night on Nov. 20. Then, from Nov. 21 through Dec. 1, Denver Zoo members get the experience to themselves. After that, general admission runs from Dec. 2 to Jan. 7.

How much do tickets cost?

Zoo Lights tickets will vary in price depending on the date.

During the members-only dates, tickets will cost $20 for adults and $13 for kids.

The standard price will be offered from Dec. 4-7, 11-14, 31, and Jan. 1-7. These tickets will cost adults $25 and kids $18.

The busiest dates are the weekends and during holiday break. Therefore, tickets will be a bit more expensive. Peak pricing is valid on Dec. 2, 3, 8-10, and 15-30. Adults will pay $28, while kids will cost $21.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 15 to get the chance to witness this year’s Zoo Lights.