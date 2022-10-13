DENVER (KDVR) – You may not know it, but a total lunar eclipse will arrive in early November and won’t happen again for Denver until the spring of 2025.

According to NASA, the peak time to see this total lunar eclipse will be during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Only certain geographical regions will be able to take in this rare occurrence, including areas in the Americas, Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

The differences in eclipses

According to NASA, eclipses can be broken down into the following two categories:

Lunar eclipse This is when the shadow of Earth obscures the moon Pattern: Sun, earth, moon

Solar eclipse This is when the moon blocks the view of the sun Pattern: Sun, moon, earth



Now that you understand the two general types of eclipses, here are the three types of lunar eclipses that can occur, according to NASA:

Total lunar eclipse In this type of eclipse, the moon is sitting in the innermost part of Earth’s shadow called the umbra. The moon’s surface is moderately lit by light that has passed through the planet’s atmosphere, which gives it an orange or red hue.

Partial lunar eclipse During this less-then-perfect-alignment, the Earth’s shadow never fully covers the moon.

Penumbral eclipse The moon only enters the outer part of Earth’s shadow during these types of eclipses. The outer edge of our planet’s shadow is known as the penumbra.



Denver: total lunar eclipse timeline

It may be a bit colder out around the time of this eclipse, but there are several designated “dark sky parks” across Colorado that would provide some rather pristine sky-gazing conditions.

If you want to witness this here is when you should be ready to see the Nov. 8 total lunar eclipse.

Nov. 8 total lunar eclipse, according to TimeandDate.com:

Begins at 1:02 a.m.

Reaches its maximum coverage around 3:59 a.m.

Ends at 6:48 a.m.

The duration of the eclipse from beginning to end will last 5 hours and 46 minutes

This time frame is specific for Denver but will vary by less than a few minutes across the state and region. If you are interested in witnessing this eclipse but live outside of Denver, you can see when and if the total lunar eclipse will be visible from your town.

The next forecasted lunar eclipse is set to occur on May 5, 2023, however, it will only be a penumbral eclipse.