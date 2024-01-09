Why Colorado Girl Scout cookies might be different from your hometown

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re craving Thin Mints and are wondering when you can finally buy another box — or 10 — the wait is almost over.

Several troops nationwide kicked off the annual cookie-selling season on Tuesday, Jan. 9. However, residents of the Centennial State will have to be patient for just a bit longer.

The Girl Scouts of Colorado told FOX31 that the season will officially start across the state on Sunday, Feb. 4.

This is when people across the state will likely start seeing booths pop up outside of stores, with several troops scheduled to appear in various areas on that date. The season will last until March 10.

There are three main ways people can buy cookies from their local troop. For those who know a registered Girl Scout, they can buy directly from them.

People can also buy from booths set up outside of stores, which can be found using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

There are ways to purchase cookies earlier than February, but you still won’t get them early. Girl Scouts in the state will be able to start taking orders through their digital cookie websites for delivery or shipping on Jan. 11. You can find your local troop’s website here.

The nationwide theme of the year, according to a release by Girl Scouts of the USA, is “Unbox the Future,” which the organization said “aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in.”

No new cookies have been added to the lineup for 2024, but all of the favorites will still be purchasable:

Adventurefuls

Thin Mints

Samoas

Tagalongs

Do-si-dos

Trefoils

Lemon-Ups

Girl Scout S’mores

Toffee-tastic

People can find more information on each type of cookie, including nutrition facts, here.

Regional differences of the cookies

Those who have recently moved to Colorado from another region of the U.S. may notice a slight difference between the cookies here and what they’re used to.

The reason for these differences is that two different bakeries supply cookies for Girl Scout troops, and which bakery is used depends on the region.

One of the most notable differences is the names of some of the cookies: Samoas and Caramel deLites are the same types of cookie as each other, just like Do-si-dos and Peanut Butter Sandwiches are the same, and Tagalongs and Peanut Butter Patties are the same.

Because the cookies come from different bakeries, there are differences in the recipes for many of the iconic cookies.

Cookies in Colorado are supplied by Little Brownie Bakers. Other areas of the country get cookies from ABC Bakers.