MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Time to get your zen on and start your day with a workout in an iconic venue. Yoga on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks this summer.

The 11th season of Yoga on the Rocks is back and will run from June through August on Saturday mornings at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

“It’s not officially summer in Colorado until yogis are doing downward dog at sunrise, and sunset brings up a film favorite,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts.

Yoga on the Rocks gives yogis of all experiences an exhilarating workout to start off their Saturday.

Schedule

Yoga on the Rocks with The River Yoga

Saturday, June 3 with instructor Marisa Kowalski

Saturday, June 10 with instructor Meghann Volz

Saturday, June 17 with instructor Susanna Bogardus

Saturday, June 24 with instructor Carolyn Bryan

Yoga on the Rocks with Buffalo + Sparrow

Saturday, July 8 with instructor Elaine Pages. Class is bilingual and taught in Spanish and English

Saturday, July 15 with instructor Cole Schlam

Yoga on the Rocks with TruFusion

Saturday, July 22 with instructor Cat Wetenkamp

Saturday, July 29 with instructor Shanti Rodrigues. Class is bilingual and taught in Spanish and English

Saturday, Aug. 5 with instructor Courtney Valenti

Saturday, Aug. 12 with instructor Callie Jo (Phelps)

All sessions began at 7 a.m.

Cost

If you’re ready to practice your downward dog and child pose, tickets will cost $18 per session. Red Rocks is selling a five-pack for $85, and if you wish to attend all 10 sessions it will be $160 for a season pass.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2023 Yoga on the Rocks season go on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. on AXS.

All yoga sessions will last from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat and water.