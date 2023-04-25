MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Time to get your zen on and start your day with a workout in an iconic venue. Yoga on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks this summer.
The 11th season of Yoga on the Rocks is back and will run from June through August on Saturday mornings at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.
“It’s not officially summer in Colorado until yogis are doing downward dog at sunrise, and sunset brings up a film favorite,” said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts.
Yoga on the Rocks gives yogis of all experiences an exhilarating workout to start off their Saturday.
Schedule
Yoga on the Rocks with The River Yoga
- Saturday, June 3 with instructor Marisa Kowalski
- Saturday, June 10 with instructor Meghann Volz
- Saturday, June 17 with instructor Susanna Bogardus
- Saturday, June 24 with instructor Carolyn Bryan
Yoga on the Rocks with Buffalo + Sparrow
- Saturday, July 8 with instructor Elaine Pages. Class is bilingual and taught in Spanish and English
- Saturday, July 15 with instructor Cole Schlam
Yoga on the Rocks with TruFusion
- Saturday, July 22 with instructor Cat Wetenkamp
- Saturday, July 29 with instructor Shanti Rodrigues. Class is bilingual and taught in Spanish and English
- Saturday, Aug. 5 with instructor Courtney Valenti
- Saturday, Aug. 12 with instructor Callie Jo (Phelps)
All sessions began at 7 a.m.
Cost
If you’re ready to practice your downward dog and child pose, tickets will cost $18 per session. Red Rocks is selling a five-pack for $85, and if you wish to attend all 10 sessions it will be $160 for a season pass.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for the 2023 Yoga on the Rocks season go on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. on AXS.
All yoga sessions will last from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat and water.