Photo shows a wheelchair similar to the one stolen

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — The Longmont Police Department is asking for help finding a stolen pink wheelchair.

The wheelchair was stolen from the 600 block of Kimbark Street in Longmont on Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Please contact the Longmont Police at 303-651-8555 with information.

Photo shows a wheelchair similar to the one stolen

The photos are of a wheelchair similar to the stolen pink wheelchair