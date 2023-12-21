WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge woman said she was scammed out of thousands of dollars by someone who said her son had been in a car crash.

This comes as police are warning folks about scammers targeting victims during the holidays.

The woman asked not to be identified.

Scammer uses son to bait mother for cash

Last Friday, a man called her saying her son was involved in a crash and she had to pay up. The scammer told her that her son dropped his phone while he was driving and got into a crash.

“He was in jail,” the woman said the scammer told her about her son. “He was injured from the accident. The car that he hit, she was pregnant and was in the hospital.”

Panicked, she said the scammer stepped up the lies showing they had no limit to their shame.

“Now, he says, the woman’s baby has died,” the woman said. “He says she miscarried, and so this makes it even worse, so the bail is going up even more money.”

A dead baby, her son at fault and someone demanding money — the woman felt helpless, so she collected the money.

“I mean, I had a hard time just writing notes for myself so I would do what he wanted me to do properly,” she said.

She didn’t want to provide the exact amount but said it was north of $10,000. The scammers told her to leave it outside her house in an envelope, and she did.

Later that night, she said she got on her computer.

“Went into the Denver jail, inmate (search) and I could not find my son’s name.” the woman said.

The next day, she called her son and learned he was never in a crash. She was scammed.

Why wouldn’t she call her son that same night? She said the scammers kept her on the line, warning her son’s situation would get worse if she hung up.

“He knew how to control the situation and push all the right buttons,” the woman said.

Scammers can find personal information online

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said it isn’t difficult for scammers to find information about a person online.

“Sometimes a quick Google search, you can get someone’s name, their address, their phone number, their family’s information,” Detective Tony Wardell said.

Police said they are seeing more cases of scammers asking for a payout in person, just as they did to the woman.

“In a way, it actually makes our job easier,” Wardell said. “We have a picture of this person and we can use the technology that’s available to us today to identify that person.”

The woman’s story may not have a happy ending, however. She said police told her because she paid cash, it would be much more difficult for them to be able to track the money she gave.