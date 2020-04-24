Wheat Ridge to issue misdemeanors for not wearing face covers in essential businesses

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Local leaders in Wheat Ridge want people to know they could be charged with a misdemeanor for not wearing face covers in essential businesses, such as grocery stores, in their city.

The city put the temporary order into effect to help ease concerns from grocery store employees and grocery store owners.

“Some grocery store workers and grocery business owners were really scared because their employees were at risk,” said Val Nosler Beck, a Wheat Ridge City Council member. “Customers were coming in and potentially exposing them – even with precautions being taken”.

The temporary order goes into effect on April 27 and lasts until May 30.

“We realize this is more restrictive than any state-issued stay at home order or other public health order; however, the intent is to continue to control the spread of COVID-19 as we begin to reopen businesses,” said Patrick Goff, Wheat Ridge city manager. “The Governor’s Safer At Home plan and measures like this new order requiring face coverings be worn within Wheat Ridge businesses, will help to protect our community from the further spread of the virus.”

Legally, Wheat Ridge can issue misdemeanors to people who violate the order under Section 6 of Resolution No. 16, Series of 2020.

“It’s presumed to be legal because the city has passed an ordinance, just like they would if they wanted to pass an ordinance of a dog at large or littering or another violation,” explained FOX31 legal analyst Chris Decker.

According to Wheat Ridge city leaders, the decision to charge someone with a misdemeanor will be left up to business owners.

“This isn’t meant to be something that’s punitive and makes it harder for people to get the essential services they need, but we do think this is the necessary step to help protect the employees who are working and living here in Wheat Ridge,” councilor Val Nosler Beck said.