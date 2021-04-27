Wheat Ridge teen saves grandmother’s life with CPR

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 15-year-old high school boy saved his grandmother’s life by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The amazing thing is, he doesn’t know CPR.

For Christopher Bishop, it was just another day of virtual learning. The subject: geography. At about 9:30 in the morning, it slowly turned into not a normal day.

“Fifteen to 25 minutes into the Zoom call, I started hearing weird noises from her. I come downstairs and she is like a little bit wobbly, and as soon as I get halfway down the stairs her head goes onto the table,” said Bishop.

Bishop is in the ninth grade at Wheat Ridge High School and lives with his grandmother, Colleen Harrison, when he called 911 and described his grandmother symptoms. The operator said he needed to perform CPR right now, and he did without knowing how.

“They walked me through it a little bit, but, other than that, I really didn’t know where to put my hand; They just said make sure it’s by the chest,” said Bishop.

He kept his cool, used his head, and saved his grandmother’s life.

“It’s something that happened just out of instinct,” said Bishop.

At the hospital, the EMTs said what Christopher did was the exception, not the rule.

“They said, ‘You wouldn’t believe how many people we’ve lost over the last three months’ with them because the person with them was afraid to perform CPR,” said Harrison.

They said Bishop was a special kid, but his grandmother already knew that.