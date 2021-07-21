Wheat Ridge standout heads to Tokyo with guardian angel looking down on her

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 26: Annie Kunz competes in the Women’s Heptathlon 100 Meters Hurdles on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 26, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) —Tears streamed down the face of Wheat Ridge’s own Annie Kunz as she placed first in the heptathlon at the Olympic Trials.

“It was just so surreal. It’s like when you’re little and you play little league and you see the Mia Hamm’s growing up and the Olympians, and you dream about it,” said Kunz. “You think wow I want to be that someday.”

Kunz can now put herself in that category as this will be her first Olympics.

“Going into the Olympic trials, I committed to staying present and enjoying the moment,” said Kunz.

As the cameras panned on Kunz after she punched her ticket to Tokyo, she held up her wrist and it said ‘Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ Her guardian angel lived by that Bible verse.

“My favorite person in the world is my Aunt Robbie, and she passed away right after Christmas,” said Kunz. “She has had a lot of loss and a lot of struggles, and I asked her how did you get through that? She said I would wake up every morning and say that bible verse.”

Those words aren’t the only reminder that Aunt Robbie is with Annie.

“I have a ring that my family gave to Aunt Robbie that has her initials and favorite bible verse on it and I had given it to her in the hospital and she passed away in it actually,” said Kunz. “We had thought they had lost the ring, but after the Olympic trials they found it and gave it to me.”

As Kunz travels to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics on Aug. 4 and 5, that ring and Aunt Robbie will be right there with her.