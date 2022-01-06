1 person killed in Wheat Ridge officer-involved shooting, no other injuries reported

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved an officer and left one person dead.

The department said one person is dead, but no officers or other people were injured.

According to a tweet from the department, the shooting was near the intersection of 29th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Edgewater police are on scene and also assisting in the investigation.

People are being asked to avoid the area, especially along Sheridan Boulevard between 26th Avenue and 29th.

