DENVER (KDVR) — A man is accused of attempted murder in an alleged road rage shooting last month in Wheat Ridge.

Keenan Clodfelter has been arrested in the case, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. Police investigators are recommending a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Formal charges will come from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened Nov. 21 in the area of West 44th Avenue and Youngfield Street. Police said the driver of a dark sedan fired a gun into another vehicle.

The victim was hurt from broken glass and was not hospitalized, police said at the time.

Wheat Ridge police also said Clodfelter faces pending charges from other jurisdictions but did not elaborate.