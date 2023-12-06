DENVER (KDVR) — The holidays are prime time for porch pirates to find stealable packages in any neighborhood.

A porch pirate was caught stealing packages off a porch in Wheat Ridge Tuesday night, causing police to issue a citation.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, the man was suspected of stealing packages off a porch near 37th Place and Fenton Street.

With the help of a translator, WRPD said the officer got consent to search the suspect’s car and found two packages inside, both of which belonged to the person who reported the theft.

The stolen packages were worth nearly $500, police said.

WRPD said their Crime Prevention Team is doing weekly operations to target porch pirates this holiday season.

“Bottom line: don’t try to ruin someone’s holiday this season. Unlike Santa, we give cuffs instead of coal to folks on the naughty list,” WRPD wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The suspect was cited for theft and issued a summons and the packages were returned to their rightful owner, police said.