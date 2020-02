WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police sent out a Code Red Shelter in Place call at 9:51 a.m. Sunday after they responded to a shots fired call in the 3900 block of Quay Street.

An adult male was transported with a gunshot wound to the hand, and the suspect remained inside the residence.

This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

