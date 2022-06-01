WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Concern is growing for a woman who was dropped off at Anderson Park and failed to return a week ago.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said it has extensively searched for Gloria Gonzels, a 73-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Gonzales was dropped off at Anderson Park at 4355 Field St. on May 25. She never returned home, and her husband reported her missing two days later.

Police said Gonzales enjoys walking from the park to her home on a regular basis.

WRPD said they have done the following to try and find Gonzales:

A bloodhound track (using a canine and handler contracted with Bloodhound Man Trackers Inc) was utilized over the weekend and then again on May 31

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert

A green belt in the area has been subject to an exhaustive search by officers on foot and ATV

Detectives and officers have canvassed surrounding neighborhoods for useful surveillance footage and followed up on all leads developed as a result.

Gonzales is described as:

Hispanic

5 feet 5 inches tall

135 pounds

Long brunette hair

Police said she was wearing a black blouse, fuzzy blue and pink pajama pants, and white tennis shoes when she was dropped off at the park last week. She was also carrying a black backpack and a red and black blanket.

If you have seen Gonzales or knows where she may be located, please call 911 immediately.