WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect following the report of a stolen car early Wednesday morning.

WRPD said it made contact with a stolen car at 2:35 a.m. at 44th Avenue and Lee Street.

Police said the man in the car fled the scene. He was identified as the suspect in a homicide.

Police said if you notice any suspicious activity, contact them at 303-237-2220.

