Wheat Ridge police looking for suspect in fatal shooting of juvenile

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the person or people involved in an overnight shooting that left a juvenile male dead.

On Monday, WRPD said the shooting occurred about midnight in the area of Panorama Park.

The victim was able to drive about one block east to West 33rd Avenue and Chase Street, where he crashed.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect(s) were associated so there is minimal ongoing risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

WRPD is asking anyone with video of street activity between North Harlan Street and Sheridan Boulevard from West 29th Avenue to West 38th Avenue between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday to contact detectives. They can be reached at: 303-235-2947.

The victim’s age and name have not been released.