WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is searching for a missing, at-risk 72-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

Gloria Gonzales was last seen Sunday night in the 460O block of Otis Street driving a green 1994 Subaru with Colorado license plate PEO 183.

Gonzales is a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has black/gray hair. She last seen was wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue pants.

Please call 911 or WRPD 303-237-222O with any information.

Missing 72 yr old with Alzheimer’s—Gloria Gonzales went missing last night from 460O block of Otis St. She is Hispanic, 5’6”, weighs 155 lbs, w black/grey hair, driving green 1994 Subaru CO plate PEO 183, wearing a white T shirt, dark blue pants. Call 911 or WRPD 303-237-222O. pic.twitter.com/devaCfKYPC — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) October 4, 2021