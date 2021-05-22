Wheat Ridge police looking for driver who seriously injured 2 teens in hit-and-run crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Wheat Ridge are looking for a driver who struck another vehicle and seriously injured two teens early Saturday morning.
At 2:20 a.m., the Wheat Ridge Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash at 26th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard.
Two teenagers that were in the hit vehicle were transported to the hospital.
Wheat Ridge police say they are looking for the suspect’s vehicle, a dark red or maroon 2015-2017 Chrysler 200, similar to the car shown in the photo below.
Anyone with information is asked to call 303-237-2220.