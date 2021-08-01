Wheat Ridge police looking for 2 suspects in shooting

by: Jenny Ivy

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – The Wheat Ridge Police Department said Sunday it responded to shots fired at 37th and Otis, the scene of a similar incident last Saturday.

No injuries were reported, but an apartment was damaged.

Police said they are looking for one suspect wearing a hoodie and dark shorts, and the other suspect was wearing a red hoodie and white shorts. Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle: a low-profile, black or dark SUV (see picture below).

Anyone with video or information is asked to call a tip line at 303-235-2947.

