DENVER (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge police are investigating a shooting homicide believed to have occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

According to the department, a 911 caller reported someone was shot inside a residence near 38th Avenue and Independence Court at about 8 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man dead in the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers located a suspect on scene and took them into custody. The department said in a release that there is no danger to the public.

The Jefferson County Coroner will conduct an autopsy and determine the manner of death, identify the deceased and notify the next of kin.

Wheat Ridge police stated this investigation is not connected to the homicide on West 38th Avenue from Wednesday, Nov. 29, where a local shop owner was killed.