Wheat Ridge police asking for public’s help identifying child hit by car on I-70 frontage road

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a boy who was injured when he was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

According to WRPD, the crash occurred about 9 p.m. Sunday at 11001 W. Interstate 70 Frontage Rd. N.

The boy is in critical condition.

Police say he is white or Hispanic and between 11 and 13 years old. He has brown eyes and green-and-brown hair.

He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs between 200 and 250 pounds.

He has green painted toenails and has the word “King” as well as roses on his left wrist.

He was wearing black sweatpants and black shoes at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPD at: 303-235-2961.

WRPD is seeking help to identify a juvenile involved in a collision with a vehicle at approx. 9 p.m. on Sun., June 21, 2020, at the 11001 W. I-70 Frontage Rd. N. The pedestrian is currently in critical condition and WRPD is unable to identify him. pic.twitter.com/Snk8Y4sJxJ — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) June 22, 2020