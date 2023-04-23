Police in Salt Lake City say a man approached bank tellers at a Wells Fargo and presented a note stating, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is…
Police in Salt Lake City say a man approached bank tellers at a Wells Fargo and presented a note stating, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00. Thank you.” (Getty Images)
