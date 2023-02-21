HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT/KDVR) – A suspect in a Wheat Ridge homicide case will serve 6 months in an Indiana prison before he will likely be extradited to Colorado.

Shawnathan Chance, 26, of Dunn, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and reckless driving on Tuesday. Chance was arrested following a police chase in Posey County last month.

Police say a registration inquiry of the vehicle said that the car was stolen during a homicide in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Officials say the vehicle belonged to a convenience store owner who was shot and killed on Jan. 5.

The victim was a 53-year-old Nepalese man beloved by his community, Wheat Ridge Police said.

A GoFundMe set up by the Rocky Mountain Friends of Nepal to help his family raised over $80,000.

The victim was described as a father of four.