WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning near 38th Avenue and Teller Street in Wheat Ridge.

Police were called to the area after shots were heard around 11:19 a.m.

No suspect information was known as of 1 p.m., but police said there was no danger to the public.

There are three schools located near the crime scene, but police said they did not feel it was necessary to put the schools on lockout or secure status based on the information they had.

However, police said a school resource officer was advising the schools on the latest information.

FOX31’s Evan Kreugel is on the scene and gathering additional information.