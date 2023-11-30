WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Outside Peter Arguello’s Wheat Ridge business, a memorial continued to grow Thursday night.

Flowers and candles filled the entryway to Arguello’s business, where he was reportedly killed Wednesday morning during a robbery attempt at his store.

“We all feel a little less because he’s not here now,” Brenda Ritz said.

Peter Arguello (Brenda Ritz/Neighborhood Gazette)

Ritz writes for the Neighborhood Gazette and recently penned a feature article on Arguello after visiting his store as a customer. She said the interview not only shed light on why Arguello loved the antique and jewelry business, but also what set his business apart.

“Somebody would come in the store with a box of something, and he just couldn’t wait to see it,” she said.

Ritz said her friend went to the store recently to inquire about selling a ring but was turned away by Arguello after offering some hesitation.

“She went to get a price and she kind of wasn’t sure if she wanted to sell it or not, and he comes around the corner and gives her a hug and says, ‘Don’t sell that to me until you’re ready,'” Ritz said. “And that’s just how he was. He was more about making a good connection with people than the dollar.”

Ritz said many in the community are in disbelief after learning of Arguello’s passing.

“A robbery is one thing — take a man’s livelihood, a dollar can be made up,” she said. “But why take his life?”