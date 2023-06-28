DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit its first 90-degree day of the year on Tuesday. This is the warmest day of the year so far, but it is still far from setting a record.

The hottest high temperature on record for Denver is also the hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver.

Most recently, Denver hit 105 degrees on June 28, 2018. This ties the original record of the hottest day in Denver, set on Aug. 8, 1878. 105 degrees was recorded again on July 20, 2005, and on both June 25-26, 2012.

2012 is still the only year on record to hit 105 degrees more than once.

2012 then became the hottest summer ever recorded in Denver, with an average temperature of 76.3 degrees.