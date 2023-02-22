DENVER (KDVR) — Several schools across Colorado were placed on lockdown and secure status for hoax threats Wednesday morning.

While lockdowns and secure status are similar, they are not the same.

But what are the differences?

FOX31 looked at the websites of several school districts in the Denver metro and found that all of them use the same protocols the Colorado School Safety Resource Center (CSSRC) recommends for K-12 schools.

What is a lockdown?

Denver Public Schools provided its definition of a lockdown on its website.

“A lockdown takes place when a hazardous threat or possible hazardous threat has been identified inside of the building or in close proximity to the school,” the website said.

After a school is placed on lockdown, all exterior and interior doors are locked and students are confined to the school. Additionally, no entry or exit is allowed.

“In the event of a lockdown, remember, ‘Lock, Lights, Out of Sight,'” DPD added on its website.

This phrase is also repeated on the Douglas County School District website.

“Occupants of rooms will not unlock their rooms for anything or anyone,” DCSD added.

Cherry Creek Schools also provided a definition and said all students and staff are trained to get behind a locked door, and that students are encouraged to remain quiet and not use cell phones.

What is secure status or perimeter?

A secure perimeter or secure status is for when there is a threat in the area near a school. This was formerly called a “lockout.”

Boulder Valley School District said school personnel lock perimeter doors and bring students involved in outdoor activities inside.

Most things continue as normal unless the secure status interferes with release times.

CSSRC said securing a building is used as a preventative measure until the threat to safety outside the school is resolved.

What to do if your child is in a secure or lockdown situation

DPS said you should avoid coming to the school unless asked to. This could create traffic congestion and get in the way of first responders.

Additionally, you should not call the school or your child. Too many calls could jam the phone system and interfere with emergency communications.

Jeffco Public Schools said calling could also prevent your child from hearing important and possibly life-saving instructions.

A controlled release or reunification could be necessary after a school is put on lockdown or secured.

In that case, specific information about the release or reunification would come directly from the district.