DENVER (KDVR) — Voting started Monday for the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Colorado people’s choice award contest.

The contest is held by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. It was first held in 2022.

Coloradans can choose three products from a list of 10 finalists. The products range from military aircraft ejection seats to a gadget that keeps your bedsheets from getting wadded up in the washer and dryer.

Last year, SunSpring Hybrid, a portable solar- and wind-powered water purification system was chosen as the overall winner, with the Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System, a treatment for children with scoliosis, chosen as the runner-up and people’s choice award winner.

The finalists

The following is a list of the finalists for the contest:

Voting will last from Monday until Sunday, Oct. 1, and people can vote for up to three products once per day.

The winners of both the general contest, as well as the people’s choice award, will be announced at the Colorado Chamber’s Annual Meeting Luncheon on Oct. 19.