DENVER (KDVR) — Voting started Monday for the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Colorado people’s choice award contest.
The contest is held by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. It was first held in 2022.
Coloradans can choose three products from a list of 10 finalists. The products range from military aircraft ejection seats to a gadget that keeps your bedsheets from getting wadded up in the washer and dryer.
Last year, SunSpring Hybrid, a portable solar- and wind-powered water purification system was chosen as the overall winner, with the Tether Vertebral Body Tethering System, a treatment for children with scoliosis, chosen as the runner-up and people’s choice award winner.
The finalists
The following is a list of the finalists for the contest:
- ACES Ejection Seat – Collins Aerospace
- DNA Vibe “Jazz Band Live” – DNA Vibe, LLC
- Dobrato Resophonic Guitar – The Dobrato
- GelSana Cleragel – GelSana Therapeutics, Inc.
- Icelantic Shaman 2.0 110 – Icelantic Skis
- Lavender Dark Chocolate Bar – Pollinator Chocolate
- Oculenz – Ocutrx Vision Technologies, Inc.
- OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith
Explorer) mission – Lockheed Martin Space
- Revos Automated Whole Blood Processing System – Terumo BCT
- Wad-Free for Bed Sheets – Brayniacs LLC
Voting will last from Monday until Sunday, Oct. 1, and people can vote for up to three products once per day.
The winners of both the general contest, as well as the people’s choice award, will be announced at the Colorado Chamber’s Annual Meeting Luncheon on Oct. 19.