MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Fruitcakes were flying across Manitou Springs for the 28th annual Great Fruitcake Toss, Saturday afternoon on Jan. 28.

Courtesy of the City of Manitou Springs

The community gathered at the Manitou Springs Memorial Park with fruitcakes to throw into rings or launch out of catapults. The event included a fruitcake obstacle course.

Organizers said the silly event is mainly to bring the community together.

“You look around the park today and see family, friends, neighbors, coworkers,” said Jenna Gallas, Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce Special Events Coordinator. “Everybody’s smiling having a great time. We’re in the middle of winter and yet here we are with the sun shining and a beautiful park. What could be better?”

The Great Fruitcake Toss encouraged participants to bring their own fruitcakes they may have received during the holidays. Those without a fruitcake were able to purchase a cake to throw for $5 each.