What’s open for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day. After being referred to as Memorial Day for years, it was officially renamed in 1971.

DENVER (KDVR) — Memorial Day concerts, festivals and events are making a comeback for Memorial Day weekend 2021.

Here are a few places to enjoy:

Elitch Gardens Theme and Waterpark 

Elitch Gardens

The Colorado park is open Friday with 53 rides and attractions.  Fireworks are set for closing time Sunday night.

Water World

Water World

Rides and slides are featured at the family water park, which opens Saturday at 10 a.m. 

Red Rocks Park and outdoor venue

Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, Colo.
The park 15 miles west of Denver is open for concerts, film and Yoga on the Rocks, plus plenty of hiking and biking trails. Disco Biscuits kicks off the concert roster for the outdoor summer series. 

Evergreen Music Festival 

Evergreen Lake (Credit Dave Masters)

Memorial Day features an all-day festival in Evergreen featuring regional musical groups, food and drink booths.

Boulder on the Run

BOLDERBoulder
The first in-person 10K of the year kicks of the running race season.  This year, Bolder on the Run features six locations. 

Colorado Music & Arts Festival 

Colorado Music Festival & Arts Festival

This festival offers music throughout the day Saturday and Sunday. The two-day event at Westminster City Park also features a car show and Taste of Colorado food garden.

Levitt Pavilion

Levitt Pavilion

Concerts at Levitt Pavilion on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

