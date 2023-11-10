DENVER (KDVR) — Arapahoe County’s K-9s have their Christmas wishes in order.

The school therapy dogs and police dogs need fun things like chew toys, balls, ropes, and treats as well as essentials like shampoo, hearing protection, treats, ballistic vests, leashes, rubber training arms, googly-eye goggles and more.

Each hard-working dog has a unique list, and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help fulfilling their wishes.

ACSO told FOX31 that the Sheriff’s Office budget has to cover all the different specialized units, so they are limited with how much they can spend on this kind of equipment.

That’s why the organization Back The Blue K-9 Force exists to help pay for police dogs’ needs like handler training, medical expenses, ballistic vests, trauma kits and other necessities.

Back The Blue K-9 Force put together the doggie wish lists for people to purchase gifts for a local K-9 of their choice.

Many of the lists included safety equipment like ballistic vests and protective eye goggles. Some are just asking for lenses for their goggles, like K-9 Miner from the Greenwood Village Police Department, who wants a lens wrap with googly eyes or sheriff’s eyes.

K-9 Voq with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wears goggles on the job for eye protection. (Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

“The RexSpecs are used to protect the dog’s eyes when going into areas of thick brush to protect them from getting their eyes poked by debris. We use them primarily for protection,” ACSO said.

Some asked for donations to Back The Blue K-9 Force for unexpected needs and expenses related to medical challenges that some of the dogs are facing.

The list includes links to the exact items needed. Those who want to give can click on the item they wish to purchase under the dog’s photo.

Items can be shipped directly to Back The Blue K-9 Force located at 5141 S. Richfield St. in Centennial.

They can also be dropped off at Solera Salon Centennial located at 8770 E. Arapahoe Rd. Suite 204 in Centennial, just be sure to send a text to 720-280-8854 before delivering.

Gifts can also be delivered at the Christmas with the K-9’s fundraiser event on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at John Elway Chevrolet, located at 5200 S. Broadway in Englewood.

If you choose to give, be sure to include the name of the dog you wish to give the gift to. Donations can be made on the Back The Blue K-9 Force website.