What’s next in the ‘unprecedented’ resentencing case for I-70 fiery crash truck driver

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — There is no playbook for how Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King will proceed with reducing a mandatory minimum sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for causing a fiery crash on I-70.

Regardless, the DA, Aguilera-Mederos’ defense team and District Court Judge Bruce Jones will press forward into uncharted legal waters. King stated they continue to be in touch with the victims, and will be formally asking for a resentencing of 20-to-30 years for Aguilera-Mederos.

After a virtual hearing Monday, the judge has set another hearing date for Jan. 13. at 1:30 p.m.

A key question the judge had during the hearing: how will the resentencing process impact Aguilera-Mederos’ right to an appeal?

Under Colorado law, the defense has a window of time to file an appeal. In this case, the defense has until Jan. 31. Judge Jones asked both the defense and prosecution to deliver memos by Jan. 10 to outline why the court should resentence and how it should go about doing so legally.

“This is an exceptional case, and it requires an exceptional process,” King said after the hearing. “In finding the verdict, the jury recognized the extreme nature of the defendant’s conduct, which warrants a prison sentence.”

King said her office started the resentencing process the same week Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced, so the court is not restricted by mandatory minimum sentencing.

“I ask for your patience as we take the steps provided for in law as we consider a new sentence,” King said. “I look forward to communicating more freely once this case has reached its conclusion.”

King did not take any questions following her live statement.