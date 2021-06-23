What’s next in Arvada shooting: Investigation could determine who shot Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Sources have confirmed to FOX31 that a critical incident response team (CIRT) is investigating the possibility that Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley was shot by a responding officer on Monday in Olde Town Arvada.

In a Twitter statement, the Arvada Police Department said it wants to be as transparent as possible, but noted investigators are still working to complete witness interviews and analyze forensic evidence.

Meanwhile, Arvada police has confirmed an officer is on administrative leave in connection to the Olde Town tragedy.

Based on an eyewitness account, Hurley shot and killed the suspect accused of killing Officer Gordon Beesley. But who shot the hero credited with saving lives? That remains unclear.

A CIRT of neighboring police agencies is investigating the actions of a responding police officer who discharged their weapon on Monday.

“Once an officer fires his firearm — presumably he’s fired it with the intent to cause serious bodily injury or death to whomever he’s firing at— that should initiate a CIRT investigation,” said former Aurora police Commander Michael Dailey.

Dailey has four decades of law enforcement experience in Colorado.

“The purpose being to make the investigation as impartial as possible when they deliver those facts to the district attorney,” Dailey added.

Arvada police have not said if a police bullet actually hit anyone on Monday.

The discharge of a police gun requires a CIRT investigation— regardless of whether anyone was hit— or if the officer who pulled the trigger survived the incident or not, according to Dailey.

“They turn [their findings] to the district attorney so that he or she can make an informed decision as to whether there was a criminal act by the police or whether they were lawful in what they did,” Dailey said.