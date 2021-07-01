What’s next for White Fence Farm? A 7-acre multifamily community

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — In 2018, White Fence Farm closed its doors after being open for 45 years. Three years later, construction is underway on the property.

Earlier this week, Crescent Communities announced it purchased the White Fence Farm property located at 6263 West Jewell Avenue. It will become a seven-acre, multifamily community.

SkyFOX flew over the construction at the property on Wednesday. You can watch the video above.

“We are excited to grow our footprint in Denver and the Lakewood community with such a high-quality developer in Crescent Communities,” said Brendan Whalen, Managing Director of ParkProperty Capital. “This will be our second investment in Lakewood, and we remain impressed with the quality of life, accessibility, and natural destinations that it has to offer. This is also the first investment through our discretionary fund platform that invests in similar development opportunities throughout the major markets in the US Sunbelt, so this is an important milestone for ParkProperty Capital on multiple fronts.”

Crescent Communities said the community will consist of three and four story buildings. The barn will be turned into the clubhouse for the community.

In 2020, neighbors nearby the property said they are skeptical of having an apartment complex in the area.

“Traffic is going to be horrendous,” said Bill Francis, who lives in the community just to the north of the farm.

Francis and many other neighbors told FOX31 they’re concerned the extra cars will make turning onto Jewell Avenue harder and could send visitors parking on their streets, that are already narrow.

“They got to do something because this neighborhood is elderly and they got to be watching,” Francis said.