DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting left five people dead and 25 injured at an LBGTQ+ club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. Police announced an increase in the number of injured people in a update midday Sunday.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, new details are being learned.

Here’s what’s known so far

An attacker with what officials have described as a “long rifle” walked into Club Q in Colorado Springs, located at 3430 North Academy, and opened fire late Saturday night.

Club Q said on its Facebook page that heroic customers that were present during the shooting “subdued the gunman.”

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the suspect allegedly responsible for this mass shooting who was taken into custody a short time after police arrived around midnight is Anderson Lee Aldrich.

A memorial is growing outside the club, as community members leave flowers and items. Police remain at the scene Sunday.