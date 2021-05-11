What’s driving the surge in Denver gas prices?

DENVER (KDVR) — At gas stations in Denver, drivers were experiencing sticker shock on Tuesday.

“We’re starting to see summertime prices right now,” said delivery driver Fred Matthews. “Unfortunately, it’s going to hit everybody while we’re trying to get back.”

Matthews drives dozens of miles a day delivering Rico’s Burritos to convenience stores along the Front Range. He says even a few cents a gallon can add up and a major spike could force them to raise prices, which they’re hoping to avoid.

“It all adds up, so anything going up above where it should be, it takes a toll,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor a ransomware attack that’s shut down a major East Coast pipeline since last week.

At this point, experts do not believe the attack on the Colonial Pipeline will impact Colorado’s supply or pricing.

“I’m not anticipating that to impact us here in the state directly,” said Tom Brady, executive director for the JP Morgan Center for Commodities at the CU Denver Business School. “But if this disruption goes on well into next week, we could start seeing some more expensive workarounds happening.”



He says the return of the economy and summer travel are the culprits behind Colorado’s rising prices.

“Commuting is going up, so increase in fuel demand is increasing too,” said Brady.

