The next full moon is almost here, and it's a sign that spring is too.

March 18 is the “worm moon,” but it goes by many other names like crow moon, crust moon, or sap moon. These March full moon names are indicators of springtime.

Full Worm Moons. Credit: Getty Images 3/15/2022

Basically, The “worm” part of worm moon refers to the ground warming, and worms coming out of the soil. However, this doesn’t mean snow and cold temperatures are over.

The worm moon will be at its fullest point at 1:17 a.m. on Thursday.