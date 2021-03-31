COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Texas based fast-food chain, Whataburger, is officially coming to Colorado.

In a statement to our news partners at FOX21, a senior account executive from the company confirmed a Whataburger location will be opening up in Colorado Springs.

The company sent a statement from Whataburger Corporate Communications:

“Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news. It’s true we are planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Colorado Springs. We’ll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Colorado Springs and we hope they’re as excited as we are.” Whataburger Corporate Communications

The first Whataburger was opened in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950 and has been expanding ever since. There are over 800 locations in the United States, most of which are in Texas. This will be the first location in Colorado.

The restaurant specializes in hamburgers and fries but has a variety of other menu items.

No official opening date has been released.