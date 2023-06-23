DENVER (KDVR) — After what feels like forever, the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunshine and 80s for the weekend.

Summer-like weather has finally arrived in the Denver metro after weeks of rain and severe storms. According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, this weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and strong winds hitting in the afternoon.

Temperatures are close to seasonal averages in the low 80s on Saturday and then around the 80-degree mark on Sunday.

So this would be the perfect weekend to get outside and explore the great Colorado outdoors. But, there are some tips you should keep in mind before you head out.

What to know before going on a hike in Colorado

Start early While the weather is expected to stay sunny and warm this weekend, it doesn’t take long for a shift to happen in the high country. It is best to start your hike as early in the morning as possible to give you plenty of time to enjoy the trails before the possibility of an afternoon weather shift. Wear sunscreen While sunscreen is important every day, it is especially important on sunny days in the high country. The sun can be intense in Colorado, so it is imperative to apply sunscreen before you hike and reapply as you go. Don’t forget about your ears and lips. Watch out for mud With all that rain the past few weeks, you can expect the trails to be pretty muddy. Open space rangers said hikers should always stay on the trails and never go around the mud as it could destroy the vegetation. You should also wear shoes that you aren’t afraid to get dirty. Bring lots of water With temperatures finally heating up, it’s super important to stay hydrated. A good rule of thumb for hikers is to bring one to three liters of water depending on the length of your hike. Bring snacks While hiking can be a great way to see the Colorado landscape, it can definitely tire you out. Be sure to pack some snacks so that you can refuel along the way. Use a map There are hundreds of trails to explore, and they can range in difficulty. It is important to have a map of your adventure so that you know the distance and what type of terrain you will be on. You can explore trail options with maps from Colorado Parks and Wildlife or phone apps like All Trails or COTREX. Carry a first-aid kit Whether you are an experienced hiker or a first-timer, you never know what can happen off the grid. It is important to carry a first-aid kit with basic necessities like Band-Aids, ointment and wraps just in case you get caught in a precarious situation. Let a friend at home know where you are going Whether you are off to hike a 14er or a local trail close to the metro, always let someone back home know where you are going and when you expect to return. This is a great safety measure to have in place just in case. Leave no trace Possibly one of the most important tips when it comes to hiking in Colorado. In order to keep our beautiful state pristine, we need to leave the trails as they were. So, always pack in and pack out, don’t leave trash beyond, and don’t bring any souvenirs like rocks or flowers home. Stay on top of the weather Once you get into the higher elevations, the weather can be unpredictable and change suddenly. Be sure to check the forecast and radar before going on your next adventure.

Remember outdoor explorers, have fun in the great state of Colorado, but be sure to respect the land and be safe.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.