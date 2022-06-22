DENVER (KDVR) — While monkeypox hasn’t made a widespread impact in Colorado, the state’s health department is outlining some of the common questions they’ve been receiving about the rare disease.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has identified five cases thus far with no hospitalizations or deaths. Early data says monkeypox is unlikely to become a pandemic of COVID proportions.

There are more than 2,500 cases across 37 countries worldwide, including 113 cases across 21 states and D.C. in the United States.

Despite the low risk to the general public, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy answered common questions about the virus that causes the disease.

