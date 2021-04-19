What you need to know about Monday’s fast-moving snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — A fast-moving, strong April cold front will arrive Monday bringing several inches of snow to some areas and record-lows.

Here is everything you need to know:

Spring snow: See latest snowfalls in Denver history

Hard and fast: Cold front races north to south Monday afternoon

Snow hits Fort Collins/Northern Colorado around noon.

Snow hits Denver around 3 p.m.

Totals expected: 3 inches in Denver, Loveland, Fort Collins 4-8 inches Foothills, Boulder 3-6 inches Palmer Divide



Record cold: Forecasting 13 degrees in Denver early Tuesday morning.

Bottom line: While the snow is important, the record cold that follows could be more important. We know from 2020 (four April record lows) the growing season can be crippled.

In April of 2020, as much as 95% of the peach crop on Colorado’s Western Slope was decimated by a late-season hard freeze.