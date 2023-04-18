File photo of the 2022 Mile High 420 Festival. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — While Denver may have been dethroned as the nation’s top city for weed, that will not stop people from celebrating April 20 at the Mile High 420 Festival.

The event will be held at Civic Center Park near the State Capitol. It starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

The lineup for the festival includes Rick Ross, Fivio Foreign and Waka Flocka Flame.

Sadly, if you were looking to go and hadn’t yet snagged a free ticket, they are no longer available online.

But for those who are going, there are a few things you may need to know about:

The festival is only for people 21 and older

After some voiced concerns about last year’s festival being open to all ages, only those 21 or older will be allowed to attend the festival.

Nobody under 21 will be allowed entry into the event.

Things that are not allowed

Given it is a festival, there are certain items that are not allowed inside.

According to the festival’s website, that includes marijuana, marijuana products and drug paraphernalia.

Smoking marijuana is, with limited exceptions, not allowed in public spaces in Colorado, according to state law.

Outside food, drinks or other liquid aren’t allowed in. However, empty non-glass water bottles will be permitted, and there will be water provided inside the event.

Weapons of any kind are also not allowed in the festival. Other prohibited items include large purses or bags, fireworks, laser pointers, pets, furniture and drones.

The festival provides a full list of prohibited items on its website.

Food and drink at the festival

According to the festival’s Facebook page, over 20 of Denver’s best food trucks will be at the event. There will also be small convenience stores stocked with snacks and other necessities.

Alcohol consumption will also be allowed in certain areas of the festival, and there will be bars inside the park.