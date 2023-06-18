DENVER (KDVR) — Lawns all across Colorado looked extra green this spring after continuous moisture across parts of the state and up in the high country where some peaks were still seeing snow.

“It’s been an unusual spring here with the amount of consecutive days of rain and the cloudiness,” Tony Koski, professor in the horticulture and landscape architecture department at Colorado State University, said.

Koski said Sunday that grass is loving all the rain but the problem is it is growing too fast and people are having a hard time keeping up.

“Maybe some of the kids are saying they want to mow the lawn for dad this Father’s Day,” Koski said.

He said our state is seeing weather similar to the northwest, which means vegetation that wouldn’t usually have a chance of thriving in Colorado, now is.

“Because we don’t see as much rain as other parts of the country we don’t see mushrooms as often,” Koski said.

He said different types of mushrooms are starting to show up in lawns that may have never had them before. He advised if you have kids or pets running around, that you should remove the fungi from your yard.

“I would advise anyone with them growing in their backyard to not eat them,” Koski said. “In some cases, they can cause minor stomach pains and others they could be lethal.”

He said he knows some Coloradans are ready for the full-time sunshine back but he said all the moisture is helping not only our state but going beyond the border.

“Colorado is a headwater state,” Koski said, “it supplies water for a bunch of states in the western U.S. and benefits downstream users.”

Koski also said that with the consistency of the rain, you shouldn’t need to water just yet.

“You shouldn’t have had to water your lawn at all this year,” Koski said. “If you have, you’ve been overwatering it.”

But the professor advised if we do see a few dry days in the forecast we will have to start watering because lawns hold shallow-rooted grass.

“A lot of people think well since it rained for two weeks I don’t have to water for two weeks,” Koski said. “It doesn’t work that way.”