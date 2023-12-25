DENVER (KDVR) — Before you get out a trash bag when it comes time to open gifts, some parts of the present are recyclable. But don’t recycle everything, especially most wrapping papers.

If your gifts are already wrapped in paper decorated with Santa Clauses and glitter, there’s not much you can do.

According to Recycle Colorado, wrapping paper is usually not recyclable.

Wrapping paper that is glossy, metallic or has glitter on it should be put in the trash and not recycled.

It’s actually more harmful if you try and recycle wrapping paper that isn’t recyclable.

Ridwell, a Denver recycling provider, calls it “wishcycling,” which is when you hope something that isn’t recyclable will be recycled somehow.

This ends up being more harmful because it can lead to hold-ups and contamination, which will either slow down the recycling facility or cause the facility to throw the entire batch in the landfill if it’s contaminated with something like glitter.

That said, you can wrap presents sustainably. Recycle Colorado recommends using other paper sources like maps, newspapers, other recycled paper or brown wrapping paper, which can all be recycled.

Waste Management provided FOX31 with a list of Christmas items you can and can’t recycle.

CAN recycle:

Cardboard boxes (remove the packaging inserts and flatten each box)

Plain wrapping paper

Paper-based packing material

Plain gift boxes, bags and cards

CAN’T recycle:

Glossy or glittery paper

Ribbons and bows

Bubble wrap, foam packaging, packing peanuts

Artificial trees, weather, garland

Ornaments

Holiday lights, power cords

Unwanted toys

Electronics

Spread holiday cheer to the recycling facilities too and properly recycle your boxes and wrapping paper correctly.