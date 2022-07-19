DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot start to the summer in Denver. So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.

The most 100-degree days in a year happened in 2012. There were 13 days at 100 degrees that year.

In 2005, there were seven days at or above 100 degrees and five days in 2021, which is the third most on record.

Twice in 2012, Denver hit 105 degrees, which is the city’s hottest temperature on record (June 25, 2012 and June 26, 2012). 105 degrees was also measured on June 28, 2018, July 20, 2005, and Aug. 8, 1878.

The National Weather Service said that since 1872, there have only been 104 days where Denver recorded 100 degrees.

Here’s a look at the consecutive days of 100 degrees in Denver:

5 days: 2012, 2005, 1989

4 days: 1990

3 days: 2021, 2012

2 days: 2018, 2012, 2008, 2006, 1973, 1954, 1878, 1874

